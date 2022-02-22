Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$560.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CSFB set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James restated a hold rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.68.

TSE:YRI opened at C$6.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.29. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.78 and a 1-year high of C$6.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.44%.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Daniel Racine sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total value of C$62,062.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 628,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,592,903.60. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total transaction of C$36,733.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,716 shares in the company, valued at C$770,575.52. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,463 shares of company stock worth $909,513.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

