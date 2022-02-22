Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Down 5.3%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 4,126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,579,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $610.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -1.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YSG. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in Yatsen by 16,031.4% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 40,451,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,971,000 after buying an additional 40,200,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 1,069.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,510,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,473,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354,866 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Yatsen by 21,336.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,365 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Yatsen by 167,401.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,313,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,205 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Yatsen during the second quarter valued at $18,121,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

