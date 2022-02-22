Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Down 5.3%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 4,126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,579,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $610.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -1.39.
Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)
Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yatsen (YSG)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.