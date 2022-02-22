Yellow Pages Limited (Y) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 15th

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of TSE Y opened at C$14.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.95. The company has a market cap of C$390.21 million and a PE ratio of 5.38. Yellow Pages has a 52-week low of C$11.89 and a 52-week high of C$15.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on Y. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

