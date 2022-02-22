YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Lowered to $90.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.72.

YETI stock opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $59.24 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. YETI’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that YETI will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

