Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)’s share price rose 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 85,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 173,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Z from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04.

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

