Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Hyatt Hotels posted earnings per share of ($3.57) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 98.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 17.42% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.77) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Alejandro Reynal purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $2.46 on Tuesday, hitting $98.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,412. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $108.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.71.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

