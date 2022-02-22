Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.64. Johnson Controls International reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.93.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $65.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,147,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.36 and a 200 day moving average of $74.34. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

