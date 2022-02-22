Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to Post $2.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to post $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the highest is $2.37. Synopsys posted earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $7.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $7.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $9.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $289.47. 1,321,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,039. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $377.60.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $34,616,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

