Zacks: Analysts Expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will post sales of $47.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.73 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $23.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year sales of $161.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.70 million to $163.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $222.02 million, with estimates ranging from $193.90 million to $241.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MNRL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.68. 490,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.07 and a beta of 2.17.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,012,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,308,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,141,000 after buying an additional 35,458 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,944,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 145,695 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,909,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 186,202 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 204,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 73,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.