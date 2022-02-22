Zacks: Analysts Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to report $2.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.23 billion and the lowest is $2.15 billion. GameStop reported sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Shares of GME stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.80. 49,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,859. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.85. GameStop has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $348.50. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of -1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in GameStop by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,653,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,427,000 after purchasing an additional 49,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GameStop by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,366,000 after purchasing an additional 50,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 210.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after buying an additional 334,683 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 64.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,349,000 after buying an additional 150,130 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.