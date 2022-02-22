Zacks: Analysts Expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.20 Million

Analysts expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to announce $12.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.00 million and the highest is $14.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year sales of $46.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.00 million to $48.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $194.43 million, with estimates ranging from $137.30 million to $249.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lion Electric.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEV. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

LEV traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,459. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $23.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Lion Electric by 9,901.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

