Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.00. American Equity Investment Life reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

AEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $1,582,836 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $38.02 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.15.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

