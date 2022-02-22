Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coty.
Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Coty by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,917,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,750,000 after buying an additional 301,809 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Coty by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of COTY opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. Coty has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08.
About Coty
Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.
