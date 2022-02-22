Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to Announce -$0.89 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will report ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Editas Medicine reported earnings per share of ($1.00) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.84). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.23.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $73.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.03.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

