Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Brokerages forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings. HomeTrust Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $300,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $190,991.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,037 shares of company stock worth $1,039,495 over the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HTBI traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $30.56. The stock had a trading volume of 41,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.51 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.18. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $32.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

