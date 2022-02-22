Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will report $34.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.23 million and the lowest is $31.33 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $23.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $158.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.76 million to $184.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $216.36 million, with estimates ranging from $168.21 million to $267.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.14% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS.

KPTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 803,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,938. The company has a market capitalization of $809.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of -0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $38,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,621 shares of company stock valued at $191,881. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

