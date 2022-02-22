Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $246.33 Million

Feb 22nd, 2022

Brokerages expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to post sales of $246.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $251.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $239.30 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $273.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $996.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $954.10 million to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $955.00 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

OHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.31. 101,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,950. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

