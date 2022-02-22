Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.34 Million

Equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will report $162.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.60 million and the lowest is $162.08 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $118.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $535.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $535.44 million to $536.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $710.77 million, with estimates ranging from $700.40 million to $721.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.45. 509,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.90. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $60.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.68.

In other news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $29,121.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,174 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,766,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,214,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 345,774 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,575,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,035,000 after purchasing an additional 71,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,801,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,581,000 after purchasing an additional 152,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,106 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

