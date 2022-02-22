Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will announce $113.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.20 million and the lowest is $112.79 million. Qualys reported sales of $96.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $484.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.49 million to $485.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $567.43 million, with estimates ranging from $549.80 million to $598.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $1,278,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $423,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,400 shares of company stock worth $3,307,217. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after acquiring an additional 203,699 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Qualys by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 347,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after acquiring an additional 185,141 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Qualys by 232.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after acquiring an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Qualys by 123.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $17,777,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,829. Qualys has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $142.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

