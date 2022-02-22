Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to report sales of $1.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 million and the highest is $1.70 million. Agile Therapeutics posted sales of $750,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 110.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 million to $4.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.33 million, with estimates ranging from $15.05 million to $25.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Several analysts have weighed in on AGRX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

NASDAQ:AGRX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,661. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 210,370 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 571.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,161,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,143 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,560 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 147,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 126,015 shares during the period. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

