Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.96 Million

Equities analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to report $151.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.60 million. American Public Education reported sales of $85.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year sales of $417.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.89 million to $417.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $621.71 million, with estimates ranging from $612.62 million to $640.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Public Education.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of APEI stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $349.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $39.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,437,000 after buying an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 93.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after buying an additional 729,933 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Public Education by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,096,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in American Public Education by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 742,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,530,000 after buying an additional 29,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Public Education by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after buying an additional 48,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Public Education (APEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.