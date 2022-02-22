Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.96 Million

Equities analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to report $151.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.60 million. American Public Education reported sales of $85.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year sales of $417.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.89 million to $417.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $621.71 million, with estimates ranging from $612.62 million to $640.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Public Education.
Shares of APEI stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $349.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $39.19.
American Public Education Company Profile
American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.
