Zacks: Brokerages Expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.93 Million

Equities analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will announce sales of $69.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.29 million and the highest is $70.72 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $76.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $257.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.29 million to $258.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $256.12 million, with estimates ranging from $253.71 million to $259.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Benefitfocus stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,903. The company has a market cap of $330.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $16.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Siris Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,883,000. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 765,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

