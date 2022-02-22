Zacks: Brokerages Expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. CNX Resources reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNX Resources.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CNX Resources stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.47. 93,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,071. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 298,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 15,861 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

