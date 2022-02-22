Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Seer from $46.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Seer stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Seer has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $63.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $789.86 million and a P/E ratio of -9.28.

In related news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $462,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $532,290.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,517. Company insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Seer by 1,462.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Seer by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seer during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Seer by 103,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Seer by 249.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

