Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “
Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter worth $168,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter worth $289,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the second quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 149.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 34,684 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II
Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (OTMO)
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (OTMO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.