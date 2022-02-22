Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) to Sell

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VSCO. UBS Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of VSCO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.95. 959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.05. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $636,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $1,061,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

