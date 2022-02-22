Zacks Investment Research Lowers Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $6.63 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $16.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.46.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $2,941,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

