Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.45

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.45 and last traded at $32.79, with a volume of 83622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($114.77) to €96.50 ($109.66) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

