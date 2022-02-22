ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CNET opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,351 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.65% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value added services.

