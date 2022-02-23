-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rover Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rover Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

ROVR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 722,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,003. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $15.59.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $362,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 15,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $161,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $669,458.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROVR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rover Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,178,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 192,240 shares in the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth $9,918,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Finally, MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new position in Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth $112,301,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

