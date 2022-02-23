$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BlackRock Capital Investment.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $301.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 24.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

