-$0.11 EPS Expected for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Liquidia reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Liquidia.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $284.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.16. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12.
Liquidia Company Profile
Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.
