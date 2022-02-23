-$0.11 EPS Expected for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Liquidia reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Liquidia.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidia by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Liquidia by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,013,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 66,027 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidia by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 368,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 196,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $284.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.16. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

