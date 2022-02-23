-$0.12 EPS Expected for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Anaplan posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PLAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Shares of NYSE PLAN traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.99. 3,770,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,701. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.59.

In other news, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $123,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 909,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,375,000 after acquiring an additional 515,441 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Anaplan by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 54,249 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth $1,473,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Anaplan by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after acquiring an additional 103,722 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Anaplan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,508,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,848,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

