$0.58 EPS Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. ACM Research posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ACM Research.

ACMR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $77.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.98. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $60.84 and a 12-month high of $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in ACM Research by 6.5% in the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 91,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth $275,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ACM Research by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

