$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Brown & Brown reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $70.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $449,898,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,929 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,305,000 after acquiring an additional 843,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,472,000 after acquiring an additional 637,198 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown & Brown (BRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.