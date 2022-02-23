$0.91 EPS Expected for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.96. First Business Financial Services reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 16.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBIZ. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Business Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of FBIZ opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.19. The company has a market cap of $275.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $34.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.