-$1.00 EPS Expected for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.43) and the highest is $0.23. iRobot reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 343.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

IRBT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 13.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.3% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 13.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 50.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. iRobot has a 12-month low of $56.41 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.