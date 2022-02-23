$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.12. Argo Group International reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Compass Point lowered Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

NYSE:ARGO traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,696. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.76. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $61.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 63,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. S&T Bank PA purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Group International (ARGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.