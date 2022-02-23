$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will announce $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

