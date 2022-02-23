$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $6.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,181 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,782,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,166,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 67.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.31. The stock had a trading volume of 113,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,475. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.08. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.