$1.89 EPS Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98. Hubbell reported earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year earnings of $9.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.96 to $10.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.75.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Hubbell by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock opened at $177.37 on Friday. Hubbell has a one year low of $173.07 and a one year high of $212.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

