1,158,727 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,158,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $105,826,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,598,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXRH stock opened at $88.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.65 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. MKM Partners raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

