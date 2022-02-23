$12.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) will report sales of $12.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.28 billion to $12.59 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $11.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $51.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 billion to $51.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $52.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.78 billion to $52.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,200 shares of company stock worth $16,789,381 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 34,460 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after acquiring an additional 59,739 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,616. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $67.32 and a one year high of $100.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

