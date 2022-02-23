12,333 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after acquiring an additional 18,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,463 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,445,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,839,000 after acquiring an additional 148,194 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.42. 4,589,600 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.