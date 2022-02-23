130,458 Shares in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 130,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCW. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth $131,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 120.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCW opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $36,539.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $566,491.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. FIG Partners raised shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

