13,395 Shares in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,887,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,428,000 after acquiring an additional 50,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 40.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 390,028 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 922,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after acquiring an additional 39,590 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 387.9% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 472,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 375,500 shares during the period. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Eight Capital raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. decreased their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.61.

TRQ stock opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

