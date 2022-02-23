14,526 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 305.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter valued at $152,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,395. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.70. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $165.73 and a 12-month high of $202.21.

