14,526 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 305.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter valued at $152,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,395. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.70. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $165.73 and a 12-month high of $202.21.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.