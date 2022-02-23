$169.10 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) will report $169.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.80 million to $170.40 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $163.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $696.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $696.11 million to $696.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $756.12 million, with estimates ranging from $753.84 million to $758.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Shares of BOH stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.04. 123,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,102. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.79 and a 200 day moving average of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $75.68 and a 52-week high of $99.10. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

