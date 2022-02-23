$169.10 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Brokerages predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) will report $169.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.80 million to $170.40 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $163.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year sales of $696.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $696.11 million to $696.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $756.12 million, with estimates ranging from $753.84 million to $758.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Shares of BOH stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.04. 123,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,102. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.79 and a 200 day moving average of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $75.68 and a 52-week high of $99.10. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.