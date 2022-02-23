$195.15 Million in Sales Expected for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $195.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.00 million and the highest is $195.30 million. Allegro MicroSystems reported sales of $143.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year sales of $763.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $763.40 million to $763.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $877.95 million, with estimates ranging from $877.70 million to $878.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.70. 307,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,409. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.78. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $38.28.

In related news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 95,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 515.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 26,832 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $13,934,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

