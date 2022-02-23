198,460 Shares in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 198,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,514,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $114.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.58. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $119.50.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

